PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1927 vs. 7.1786 previous

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1927, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1786 and 7.1944 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6550 on falling commodity prices, China woes
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, apporaching 0.6550 in Tuesday's Asian trading. Weak Australian Westpac Consuner Confidence data, Chinese economic concerns alongside falling commodity prices and the sustained US Dollar strength act as a headwind for the pair.
USD/JPY finds fresh buyers near 153.50, retakes 154.00
USD/JPY bounces back to retest 154.00 in the Asian session on Tuesday, having found fresh buyers near 153.50. The latest uptick in the pair could be linked to improving market sentiment and the absence of Japanese verbal intervention so far. Uncertainty over another BoJ rate hke also add to the pair's renewed upside.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid elevated US bond yields, bullish USD
Gold price hangs near a one-month low touched on Monday and seems vulnerable below the 50-day SMA. Expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policy will boost inflation and force the Fed to delay its easing cycle remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This favors the USD bulls and validates the negative outlook for the XAU/USD.
XRP rallies 23% in one week as investors expect more upside
Ripple's XRP is up nearly 8% on Monday, as the remittance-based token stretched its weekly gains to 23%. If investors continue holding onto their profits, XRP may likely extend the rally toward $0.7400.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.