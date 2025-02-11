PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1716 vs. 7.1707 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1716 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1707 and 7.3067 Reuters estimates.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6300 after Trump's new tariffs
AUD/USD ticks lower during the Asian session as Trump's new tariffs on commodity imports fuel global trade war fears. This boosts demand for the safe-haven USD, which along with escalating US-China trade tensions and bets for an imminent RBA rate cut next week, turn out to be key factors weighing on the Aussie.
USD/JPY remains below 152.50 confluence support breakpoint, turned resistance
USD/JPY attracts some sellers on Tuesday as investors took refuge in the safe-haven JPY amid global trade war fears – fueled by Trump's new tariffs on commodity imports. Apart from this, hawkish BoJ expectations continue to underpin the JPY, though a modest USD strength helps limit the downside for the currency pair.
Gold price continues to scale new all-time peaks on safe-haven demand
Gold price builds on its positive move beyond the $2,900 mark and hits a fresh record high during the Asian session on Tuesday as Trump's trade tariffs continue to boost demand for the safe-haven bullion. Bulls seem unaffected by expectations that the Fed would stick to its hawkish stance and a modest USD strength.
Binance Coin: Will Changpeng Zhao’s latest memecoin statements drive BNB to $700?
Binance Coin price rose as high as $622 on Monday, reflecting 9% gains over the weekend, as recent comments from Changpeng Zhao sparked intense market speculations.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.