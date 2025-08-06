PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1409 vs. 7.1366 previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1409 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1366 and 7.1797 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the range play as economic concerns offset softer USD
AUD/USD remains confined within a range below the 0.6500 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday amid mixed cues. Trade jitters and US economic concerns weigh on investors' sentiment. Moreover, the RBA's dovish tilt acts as a headwind for the Aussie. Meanwhile, rising bets on Fed rate cuts keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and offer support to the pair.
USD/JPY stalls Tuesday recovery move; traders seem non-committed
USD/JPY struggles to capitalize on the previous day's rebound from a nearly two-week low amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations. Moreover, reviving safe-haven demand offers some support to the Japanese Yen and acts as a headwind for the pair amid a softer US Dollar. However, domestic political uncertainty and diminishing odds for an immediate BoJ rate hike cap the JPY.
Gold price stands firm near two-week high; $3,400 remains in sight
Gold price sits near a two-week high and looks to build on a multi-day-old uptrend from a one-month trough touched last week amid rising bets for a rate cut by the Fed in September. Moreover, fears about the Fed's independence and US economic concerns keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive, supporting the bullion.
SEC says liquid staking does not constitute securities offering
The Securities & Exchange Commission released a statement on Tuesday clarifying that liquid staking activities do not fall under securities offerings, a move that is part of its recently announced Project Crypto initiative.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.