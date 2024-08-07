PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1386 vs. 7.1318 previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1386, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1318 and 7.1481 Reuters estimates.
USD/JPY storms through 147.00 after BoJ Uchida's dovish comments
USD/JPY is rallying hard to take on the 147.50 barrier in the Asian session on Wednesday. Dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida smash the Japanese Yen, triggering a fresh upsurge in the pair. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6550, with focus on Chinese trade data
AUD/USD extends the rebound toward 0.6550 in the Asian session on Wednesday, in the wake of Tuesday's hawkish hold by the RBA. This, along with signs of stability in the financial markets underpins the Aussie. The focus remains on China's trade data and the Fed sentiment.
Gold price approaches weekly low, 50-day SMA pivotal support
Gold price prolongs its recent pullback from the vicinity of the record high and drifts lower for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, although the downfall lacks bearish conviction. Global equity markets seem to have stabilized following the recent steep losses.
PolitiFi meme coins surge as market anticipates Trump and Musk interview
PolitIFi meme coins, themed after Republican nominee Donald Trump experienced gains on Tuesday following a series of events around the upcoming presidential race, including an interview with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slated for August 12.
Policy mistake, Mideast or Yen
Which one of these is the key culprit? Failure to read the weakening economy and risk-taking negative consequence of yen reversal – the upcoming weeks rather days will reveal the relative weights between these two leading factors behind the 1000 plus slide in Nasdaq and similarly badly hit S&P 500, Russell 2000, cryptos and commodities.