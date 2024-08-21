PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1307 vs. 7.1325 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.1307, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1325 and 7.1303 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at monthly highs near 0.6750, awaits Fed Minutes
AUD/USD consolidates its recent strong gains to over a one-month top near 0.6750, as traders opt to wait for the release of the July FOMC meeting Minutes, due later this Wednesday. Dovish Fed expectations remain a drag on the US Dollar, underpinning the pair.
USD/JPY recovers from two-week lows of 144.95
USD/JPY is defending bids near 145.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday, sustaining the bounce from two-week lows of 144.95. The pair recovers following a bigger-than-expected Japan's Merchandise Trade Deficit, which weighs on the Yen despite a risk-off mood. Fed Minutes eyed.
Gold price holds above $2,500 mark, remains close to record high set on Tuesday
Gold price shot to a fresh all-time peak on Tuesday amid dovish Fed-inspired USD selling bias. Geopolitical tensions further contributed to driving flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bulls take a pause and await more cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path before placing fresh bets.
Ethereum weak open interest signals consolidation, ETH stays within sight of $2,600
Ethereum is down nearly 1% on Tuesday as its weak open interest indicates that prices will likely remain range-bound in the coming days. The choppy price action coincides with ETH ETFs recording a third consecutive day of negative flows, with $20.3 million in net outflows on Monday.
The rally wagon hits a speed bump
The rally wagon has finally hit a speed bump, with US stocks dipping after an impressive 8-day sprint. Maybe it's just a case of the market catching its breath, biding time as the anticipation builds for Fed Chair Powell’s grand entrance at the Jackson Hole showdown.