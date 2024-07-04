PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1305 vs. 7.1312 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate on Thursday at 7.1305, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1312 and 7.2656 Reuters estimates.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stands tall above 0.6700 after Australian trade data
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6700 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Aussie pair shrugs off mixed Australian trade data, as sustained US Dollar weakness continues to undermine amid light trading. The focus shifts to Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
USD/JPY keeps losses near 161.50 amid thin trading
USD/JPY is off the lows, still offered near 161.50 in Asian trading on Thursday. A broad US Dollar weakness alongside the US Treasury bond yields, softer risk tone and a US holiday-thinned trading contribute to the pair's downside.
Gold price remains supported by rising September Fed rate cut bets
Gold price oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. The softer US economic data released on Wednesday pointed to a slowing labor market and economic momentum, which lifted bets for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
Here are the best and worst-performing cryptocurrencies in H1 2024
A recent report by Crypto Koryo on Wednesday revealed meme coins as the top performers among cryptocurrencies so far in 2024, with several altcoins coming in behind. The worst-performing tokens are DeFi and governance tokens.
Could the post-UK elections market moves resemble 1997 and 2010?
Thursday's UK elections expected to bring political change. Similar developments in both 1997 and 2010 weighed on the Pound. History points to a significant easing in Pound volatility across the board. Recent FTSE 100 performance matches the 2015 pre-election moves.