PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1223 vs. 7.0982 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1223, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0982 and 7.1229 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles near multi-week low on stronger USD, softer risk tone
AUD/USD languishes near mid-0.6600s, or a six-week low during the Asian session on Tuesday and eyes the 200-day SMA amid a bullish USD. The recent upswing in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Fed, lifts the USD to its highest level since early August.
USD/JPY eases from multi-month top amid intervention fears
USD/JPY ticks lower on Tuesday and reverses a part of the overnight move up to its highest level since late July, though any meaningful corrective slide seems elusive. Intervention fears and a weaker risk tone offer support to the safe-haven JPY. That said, the BoJ rate-hike uncertainty might cap the JPY ahead of the general election on October 27.
Gold price consolidates below record high amid mixed cues
Gold price ticks higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and stalls the previous day's modest pullback from the all-time peak. Middle East tensions, along with the US political uncertainty and a softer risk tone, help revive demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose gains, XRP corrects on Monday, traders brace for $400 million unlocks
Bitcoin trades above $67,000 on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization lost 2% of its value on Monday even as Spot Bitcoin ETFs note seven consecutive days of positive flows.
US elections: Top ten investor questions answered
As the US elections approach, investors are seeking clarity on how potential outcomes will affect the markets. Whether it’s fiscal policies, trade, or sector-specific impacts, each candidate’s agenda could shape the financial landscape for years to come.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.