PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1182 vs. 7.1136 previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1182, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1136 and 7.1198 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates near multi-week low as traders await US CPI
AUD/USD languishes near a multi-week low, around mid-0.6600s, during the Asian session on Wednesday as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures. In the meantime, the divergent Fed-RBA policy expectations assist spot prices to defend the 100-day SMA support amid subdued USD demand.
USD/JPY recovers few pips from 142.00 mark, looks to US CPI for fresh impetus
USD/JPY drifts lower for the second straight day and slides back closer to a one-month low. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations turn out to be a key factor exerting some pressure. Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the release of the key US CPI report.
Gold sits near the weekly top; awaits US CPI before the next leg up
Gold price is consolidating its weekly gains as traders await the release of the US CPI figures for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Heading into the crucial data risk, the prospects for an imminent start of the Fed's policy-easing cycle, subdued USD demand and the cautious market mood should continue to act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.
Solana could rally as Breakpoint conference approaches
Solana is up 0.5% on Tuesday, following significant growth in its network daily active addresses. Investors anticipate a potential rally as the Solana Breakpoint conference approaches.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.