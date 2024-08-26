PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1139 vs. 7.1358 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1139, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1358 and 7.1132 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD taps 0.6800 for the first time since January
AUD/USD flirts with 0.6800, sitting at fresh seven-month highs in the Asian session on Monday. A sustained US Dollar weakness, courtesy of dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell. supports the pair, as traders weigh the latest MIddle-East geopolitical escalation. US data eyed.
USD/JPY keeps the red below 144.00 on Fed/BoJ policy divergence
USD/JPY is off the lows but remains under heavy selling pressure below 144.00 in early Asia on Monday. The Fed-BoJ policy divergence acts as a headwind to the pair amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Focus stays on US data.
Gold holds upside above $2,500 on dovish Fed, Mid-East escalation
Gold price holds gains above $2,500 in the Asian session on Monday amid the weaker US Dollar and dovish Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The bright metal also remains underpinned by reports that Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes on Lebanon.
Ethereum bulls could stage 30% rally following Fed Chair's keynote, withdrawing over 284K ETH from exchanges
Ethereum jumped by over 6% after Fed Chair confirmed that the central bank is looking to cut rates. ETH exchange net flows hit a two-month low after buyers moved over 283.9K ETH out of exchanges.
Week ahead: PCE inflation eyed as Fed lays groundwork for September cut
Focus to stay on the Fed as PCE inflation to be week’s main highlight. Eurozone inflation data to be crucial for ECB rate cut hopes. Australian and Tokyo CPI, plus Canadian GDP also on the agenda.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.