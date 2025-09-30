PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1055 vs. 7.1089 previous

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1055 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1089 and 7.1166 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady ahead of Chinese PMIs, RBA rate decision
AUD/USD is seen consolidating below the 0.6600 mark as traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the official Chinese PMIs and the RBA policy decision. In the meantime, Fed rate cut bets, along with the risk of a potential US government shutdown, keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and assist the currency pair to preserve the previous day's gains amid the underlying bullish sentiment.
USD/JPY finds support near 200-day SMA after BoJ’s Summary of Opinions
The USD/JPY defends the 200-day SMA and now appears to have stalled its retracement from a nearly two-month peak reached last Friday. The BoJ Summary of Opinions released this Tuesday adds to the rate-hike uncertainty, which, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the JPY and lends support to the pair. However, dovish Fed expectations and the looming US government shutdown continue to weigh on the US Dollar, capping spot prices.
Gold uptrend remains uninterrupted, fresh all-time peak and counting.
Gold continues scaling new record highs during the Asian session on Tuesday and could prolong its well-established uptrend amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Bets for more rate cuts by the Fed and the looming US government shutdown keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. This, along with rising geopolitical tensions and persistent trade-related uncertainties, acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Bitcoin stabilizes above $114,000 amid government shutdown concerns and anticipation for 'Uptober'
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $114,000 on Monday despite a previous week of consolidation, with prices dipping to $109,000 into the weekend. The rebound reflects a positive — though cautious — sentiment from investors ahead of a seasonally bullish month of October, as markets anticipate the release of the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.