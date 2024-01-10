PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1055 vs. 7.1010 previous

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.1055 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1010 and 7.1618 Reuters estimates.

