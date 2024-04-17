PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1025 vs 7.1028 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1025 as compared to the previous day's of 7.1028 and 7.2404 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD favours extra retracements in the short term
AUD/USD kept the negative stance well in place and briefly broke below the key 0.6400 support to clinch a new low for the year on the back of the strong dollar and mixed results from the Chinese docket.
EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.0630, focus on ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD extends its downside near 1.0620, bouncing off the Year-To-Date low of 1.0600 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. However, the hawkish comments from the Fed officials and the safe-haven flows might boost the US Dollar and cap the upside of pair in the near term.
Gold ascends but remains shy of testing $2,400 amid hawkish Fed remarks
Gold prices edged higher late in North American session, gaining 0.22% following a hawkish tilt by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Economic data from the United States was mixed, though Monday’s Retail Sales report and Powell’s remarks kept US Treasury yields higher, capping the yellow metal’s advance.
OKX executives depart from exchange while its XLayer Chain goes live
Two senior executives at crypto exchange OKX, Tim Byun and Wei Lan, have left the company after years of heading key roles, according to a CoinDesk source. However, the company is making expansion moves through the launch of its own Layer 2 chain.
UK CPI inflation data ahead: Sterling hovering north of key support
Following today's mixed bag of employment and wages data, today’s attention is directed to the March UK CPI inflation release. Both headline and core measures are expected to demonstrate further evidence of disinflation.