PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at  7.1016 vs 7.1002 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.1016 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1002 and 7.2202 Reuters estimates.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dips below 0.6600 following RBA’s decision
The Australian Dollar registered losses of around 0.42% against the US Dollar on Tuesday, following the RBA's monetary policy decision to keep rates unchanged. However, it was perceived as a dovish decision. As Wednesday's Asian session began, the AUD/USD trades near 0.6591.
EUR/USD edges lower to near 1.0750 after hawkish remarks from a Fed official
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar gains ground due to the expectations of the Federal Reserve’s prolonging higher interest rates.
Gold wanes as US Dollar soars, unfazed by lower US yields
Gold price slipped during the North American session, dropping around 0.4% amid a strong US Dollar and falling US Treasury bond yields. A scarce economic docket in the United States would keep investors focused on Federal Reserve officials during the week after last Friday’s US employment report.
FTX files consensus-based plan of reorganization, awaits bankruptcy court approval
FTX has filed a consensus-based plan for its reorganization, coming almost two years after the now defunct FTX filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in the District of Delaware.
Living vicariously through rate cut expectations
U.S. stock indexes made gains on Tuesday as concerns about an overheating U.S. economy ease, particularly with incoming economic reports showing data surprises at their most negative levels since February of last year.