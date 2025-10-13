TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1007 vs. 7.1048 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1007 vs. 7.1048 previous
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1007 compared to Friday's fix of 7.1048 and 7.1210 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3350, US-China trade tensions in focus

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3350, US-China trade tensions in focus

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3345 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Pound Sterling despite US President Donald Trump's tariff threat on China. The Bank of England external member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. The US market is closed on Monday for the US Columbus Day.

Gold sits at fresh record highs of $4,060 on US-Sino trade jitters

Gold sits at fresh record highs of $4,060 on US-Sino trade jitters

Gold price holds close to record highs at $4,060 in the Asian session on Monday. The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China underpin the haven demand for the precious metal. However, US President Trump's softened stance on China could limit the Gold upside. 

Week ahead: Markets may grow wary of US shutdown and the lack of US data

Week ahead: Markets may grow wary of US shutdown and the lack of US data

US shutdown reaches a critical stage; dollar benefits from lingering uncertainty. US CPI report may be published but the Fed needs more data to justify the rate cut. No end to the yen’s suffering, as dollar/yen trades at intervention territory. China is potentially preparing for new support measures and a looser PBoC stance. Key jobs data in the UK and Australia; commodity currencies in need of a boost.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Bitcoin, crypto market experience largest decline in 2025 as Trump threatens fresh tariffs on China

Bitcoin, crypto market experience largest decline in 2025 as Trump threatens fresh tariffs on China

Bitcoin briefly declined nearly 10% on Friday as the crypto market took a sharp downturn following US President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers