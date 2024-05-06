PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0994 vs 7.1063 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.0994 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1063 and 7.2127 Reuters estimates.
