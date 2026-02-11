 USD/JPY picks up to the 153.25, but maintains a strong bearish bias

The US Dollar (USD) has bounced up from fresh11-day lows at 152.80 against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, and is trading at the 153.25 area at the time of writing. The pair has trimmed some losses ahead of the release of January’s US payrolls figures, but remains more than 0.7% down in the daily chart.



The Yen has surged across the board following a strong victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Sunday’s elections. Investors are shrugging off fiscal concerts for now, and have pushed the Nikkei to fresh record highs, amid confidence that Takaichi’s stimulus and tax cuts will boost consumer spending, ultimately increasing corporate profits.

Yen, Nikkei surge after Takaichi's victory

Nikkei’s rally stimulates demand for the Yen, as foreign traders must exchange their local currencies for JPY to purchase Japanese stocks. Against this background, the Yen has rallied nearly 3% against the USD so far this week.

US economic data, on the contrary, has been far from supportive of the USD. Retail Sales stalled in December, against market expectations of 0.4% growth, with the core retail consumption dropping 0.1% in December and November’s reading revised down to 0.2% growth from 0.4% previuious estimations.

On Wednesday, markets are focusing on January’s delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls Report. Net jobs are expected to have risen by 70K, up from 50K in December. The Unemployment rate is forecast to remain steady at 4.4% while wage growth is expected to have eased to an annualised rate of 3.6%, down from 3.8% in the previous month.