Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD resumes its uptrend to test the $5,100 level

Gold (XAU/USD) has retraced Tuesday’s lows and is resuming the upside trend from late January lows, with bulls testing resistance around $5,100 at the time of writing. Precious metals are trading higher, favoured by a soft US Dollar on Wednesday, although investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of the release of January’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.

The Greenback is losing ground against its main peers on Wednesday, as the weak Retail Sales and lower labour costs seen on Tuesday provided further reasons for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates in the coming months.

Today, all eyes will be on the Nonfarm Payrolls report to contrast the poor employment figures seen last week. The market consensus anticipates an increase in net jobs to 70K from December’s 50K, with the Unemployment Rate remaining steady at 4.4% and wage growth moderating.

Technical indicators show an improving bullish momentum

XAU/USD trades a few pips below February's peak, at $5,100, with technical indicators in the 4-hour chart pointing to further appreciation. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes higher, keeping a bullish near-term bias intact. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains above zero, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached 60 in a clear upside trend, highlighting a growing bullish momentum.

The immediate trend remains bullish, and a confirmation above $5,100 would endorse the theory of an ongoing Gartley Pattern, with the prime target at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the late January sell-off, at the $5,340 area.

To the downside, immediate support is at the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and Tuesday's lows, in the area of $4,995, ahead of the February 6 low, at $4,655.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)