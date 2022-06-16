The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.7099 on Thursday when compared to the previous fix and the previous close at 6.7518 and 6.7158 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7000 on mixed Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is easing towards 0.7000, in a delayed reaction to the mixed Australian labor market report. The country's Unemployment Rate missed estimates with 3.9%. The US dollar licks its wounds alongside the yields in the aftermath of the Fed decision.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0500 on soaring market mood, Eurogroup meeting in focus
The EUR/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.0437-1.0453 in the early Tokyo session after a firmer upside move. A mega rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has underpinned the risk-sensitive currencies and has diminished the safe-haven's appeal.
Gold hovers around $1,835 post-Fed, inverse H&S in focus
Gold Price remains sidelined at around $1,835 as bulls pause for a break after the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest in four weeks. Even so, downbeat US Treasury yields and a bullish chart pattern keeps the metal buyers hopeful.
TRON price induces a liquidity purge that can lead to substantial losses
TRON price wipes liquidity and could be setting up for another decline. The liquidity hunt has poured in new liquidity, making it a favorable digital asset for intraday trading and scalps. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.075.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!