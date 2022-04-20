The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.3996 on Wednesday when compared to the previous close at 6.3940.
Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank left the loan prime rates (LPR) unchanged in April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.7400 amid PBOC's inaction, cautious mood
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7400, reversing a dip to 0.7373 after the PBOC surprised markets by leaving the LPR unchanged. Encouraging covid stats from Shanghai are underpinning the aussie. The cautious mood, however, could keep the rebound capped.
USD/JPY battles 129.00, pauses upsurge post-BOJ’s intervention
USD/JPY renews 20-year highs at 129.40 but corrects on BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed/BOJ monetary policy divergence will continue to play out. Focus shifts to the US Housing data and Fed’s Beige Book for fresh impulse.
Gold pressured, US real yields turn positive first time since 2020
Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, stronger USD prompted some selling around gold. The price is embarking on a deeper test of support but leaves behind a compelling reversion M-pattern on the daily chart.
Dogecoin price still a big question mark despite the recent uptrend
Dogecoin price is showing extremely choppy price action, which has warranted the digital token as unfavorable until further evidence of a strong uptrend reveals itself.
Is now Bullard the hero of the “sane and reasonable” crowd?
The data today is housing starts and permits, never inspiring in FX. A couple of other things are holding attention. St. Louis Fed Bullard said the FOMC shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 basis points.