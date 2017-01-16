Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8992 vs 6.8874
By
Ivan Delgado
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
Outlook for antipodean cross, AUD/NZD, and rates - Westpac
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
USD/JPY: dropping below 114 handle in risk-off mode before PM May's Brexit speech
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
Australia New Motor Vehicle Sales (YoY) climbed from previous -1.1% to 0.2% in December
|
00:33 GMT
Australia New Motor Vehicle Sales (MoM) increased to 0.3% in December from previous -0.6%
|
00:33 GMT
Australia Home Loans came in at 0.9%, above expectations (0.1%) in November
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Investment Lending for Homes: 4.9% (November) vs 0.7%
|
00:31 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.9028 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:23 GMT
Signs of exhaustion apparent in NZD/USD
|
00:01 GMT
Kiwi to get a boost from what futures are pricing into this week's GDT price index?
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 23:59 GMT
Brexit fears mounting up on more Telegraph news for May's Brexit 12 point plan delivery speech
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 23:36 GMT
USD/SGD MACD opens the gates for further depreciation
|
Jan 16, 23:01 GMT
AUD/USD: looking to break 0.75 as a key resistance
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 22:56 GMT
Market re-cap: U.S. was closed, focus on Europe and ECB - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 22:20 GMT
USD/CAD creeping higher with eyes for 1.32 handle
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 22:15 GMT
NZD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid US dollar strength, GDT next
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 22:05 GMT
Market wrap: risk aversion increasing, watching sterling - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 21:49 GMT
New Zealand NZIER Business Confidence (QoQ) increased to 28% in 4Q from previous 26%
|
Jan 16, 21:38 GMT
Two Black Swans and uncertainty remains - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 19:49 GMT
GBP/USD: stable on 1.20 post Carney, but fragile ahead of PM May
FXStreet
|
Jan 16, 19:40 GMT
Load More content ...