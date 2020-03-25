PBOC may announce deposit rate cut in coming days - FT

The Financial Times (FT) carries a report on Wednesday, citing that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) may announce a deposit rate cut in the coming days.
The report adds that the Chinese central bank is in talks with the banks to cut deposit rates to pay the savers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.08 ahead of German IFO data
EUR/USD is again benefitting from the broad-based weakness in the US dollar, as the US stimulus package failed to put a bid under the dollar. The spot will likely drop below 1.08 if the forward-looking German data disappoints expectations.
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.1800 on UK CPI
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.1800 amid broad US dollar weakness and following the release of the in-line with estimates UK inflation figures. The spot benefits from the improved market mood, in light of the US stimulus deal.
US Senate, White House, Democrats reach agreement on Bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus plan
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has taken the podium and announces that the US Senate, White House and Democrats finally reach an agreement on Bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus plan to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600
Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.
WTI: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00
WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.