PBOC leaves Loan Prime Rates unchanged in October

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, announced to leave its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged on Monday. The one-year and five-year LPRs were at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

Market reaction to the PBoC interest rate decision

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.09% higher on the day to trade at 1.1664.