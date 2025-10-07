PBOC buys Gold in September for 11th consecutive month

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) added Gold to its reserves in September, extending purchases of bullion into an 11th straight month, official data showed on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

China's Gold reserves were 74.06 million fine troy oz at the end of September, vs 74.02 million troy oz at the end of August.



China's Gold reserves $283.29 bln at end-September vs $253.84 bln at end-August.



China FX reserves $3.339 trln at end-September vs $3.322 trln at end-August.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.05% lower on the day to trade at $3,958.