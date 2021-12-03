Pay attention to these when hunting for breakout trades — KOBAY, DNEX, AEMULUS [Video]

Find out how I hunt for breakout trading setups in KOBAY, DNEX, AEMULUS and the things you need to pay attention to in order to have a high winning rate with decent reward to risk ratio. Watch the video below:
EUR/USD braces for 1.1120 on US NFP day
EUR/USD bears remain hopeful around 1.1300, grinding lower during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair dropped for the last two days following its failures to cross the 100-SMA. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD line that flashed bear cross.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 as Omicron news battle Brexit fears, US NFP eyed
Having snapped a three-day downtrend, GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3300 during the initial Asian session trading on the key Friday comprising the US jobs report for November. The cable pair’s improvement could be linked to the market chatters that the UK steps forward to finding the cure to the South African covid variant.
Gold: Bears waiting to move in if solid NFP outcome
The gold price has remained firm despite the bearish bias from a technical perspective, as illustrated below where the $1,750s were marked out as a target for the closing sessions of the week. However, the price is currently trading at $1,770 and up on the day by 0.1% so far.
Bitcoin aims to reclaim $58,000 as top banks consider BTC-backed loans
Various top-tier banking institutions in the United States are looking to take Bitcoin as collateral for loans. Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks may not dabble in spot cryptocurrency markets but could consider synthetic crypto products including futures.
