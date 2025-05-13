Palladium price today: Rare metals advance at the start of the European session

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) trade with a positive tone at the beginning of Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium (XPD) changes hands at $951.00 a troy ounce, with the XPD/USD pair advancing from its previous close at $949.90.
In the meantime, Platinum (XPT) trades at $988.77 against the United States Dollar (USD) early in the European session, also up after the XPT/USD pair settled at $982.45 at the previous close.
