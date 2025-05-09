Palladium price: Rare metals advance at the start of the European session

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) trade with a positive tone at the beginning of Friday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium (XPD) changes hands at $980.03 a troy ounce, with the XPD/USD pair advancing from its previous close at $976.60.
In the meantime, Platinum (XPT) trades at $988.25 against the United States Dollar (USD) early in the European session, also up after the XPT/USD pair settled at $985.25 at the previous close.
