Palladium Price News: XPD/USD prints record top near $3,050 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities

- Palladium prices dribble after refreshing all-time high, up for sixth consecutive day.
- Sour sentiment underpins haven flows, inflation woes also propel commodity prices.
- Chatters over a pause in the Russian invasion, human corridor recently tested the XPD/USD bulls.
Palladium (XPD/USD) prices seesaw around the record top of $3,063 heading into Monday’s European session. That said, the quote makes rounds to $3,055, up 2.54% intraday by the press time.
In doing so, the precious metal tracks gold prices to the north amid the rush to risk-safety, mainly favored by the Ukraine-Russia tension.
During the weekend, the Russian invasion of Ukraine cities halted the previously agreed evacuation of Kyiv’s civilians and raise concerns over the further fight as the West extended support to Ukraine. However, the latest headlines from Interfax, suggesting a halt in the Russian fire and restoration of the human corridor, seem to have probed the XPD/USD bulls of late.
Even so, fears surrounding the US ban of Russia’s oil and the resulting supply crunch, as well as upside pressure on inflation, keep commodity prices on the front foot.
It should be noted, however, that the increased odds of the Fed’s faster rate-hikes from March may test the commodity buyers due to the inverse relations with the US Dollar.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific shares see the red while the US 10-year Treasury yields pare early Asian session losses around 1.70% at the latest.
Moving on, news concerning Russia and Ukraine will be crucial for short-term Palladium moves while US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, up for publishing on Thursday will be crucial as well.
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI challenges the XPD/USD pair’s further upside, tops marked during May 2021, surrounding $3,018, precedes the $3,000 threshold to test pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3054.12
|Today Daily Change
|75.59
|Today Daily Change %
|2.54%
|Today daily open
|2978.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2458.06
|Daily SMA50
|2262.95
|Daily SMA100
|2069.07
|Daily SMA200
|2156.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2978.53
|Previous Daily Low
|2978.53
|Previous Weekly High
|2983.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|2393.38
|Previous Monthly High
|2706.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2193.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2978.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2978.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2978.53
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.