Palladium Price News: XPD/USD bulls attack $2,500 as tensions mount ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

- Palladium prices snap two-day losing streak, seesaws around daily highs of late.
- Risk-aversion amplifies as Russian mercenaries brace for Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s assassination, nuclear arsenal stay on high alert.
- Top diplomats from Kyiv, Moscow agree for negotiations at Belarus-Ukraine border.
Palladium (XPD/USD) remains on the front foot around $2,500 as global markets sentiment turns grim during Monday’s Asian session.
The risk-off mood underpins the safe-haven for the US dollar while the XPD/USD tracks gold prices higher.
The latest risk-aversion wave takes clues from headlines concerning the fears of nuclear war and chatters that Russian mercenaries brace for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s assassination. On the same line are the fears of further supply crunch due to the strong Western sanctions on Moscow. Additionally, headlines from Belarus that the nation wants to renounce its non-nuclear neutral status also contribute to the risk-off mood and favor the precious metal prices.
However, readiness on the part of Ukraine and Russia to negotiate the terms of the ceasefire, near the Belarus border on Monday, keeps the traders hopeful of a halt in the week-long geopolitical tussles.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and Europe dropped over 2.0% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also declined eight basis points (bps) to 1.90% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gains around 0.70% intraday at the latest.
Moving on, the US trade numbers for January and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for February may direct intraday moves but major attention will be given to headlines from Russia and Belarus. Also important will be this week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls for February as the CME’s FedWatch Tool marks only 5% probabilities of a rate-lift in March at the latest.
Technical analysis
Although June 2021 bottom surrounding $2,465 guards immediate upside momentum of XPD/USD prices, a six-week-old support line near $2,355 limits the metal’s short-term declines. Also keeping the palladium buyers hopeful is the metal’s successful trading above the 200-DMA level surrounding $2,155.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2423.13
|Today Daily Change
|68.26
|Today Daily Change %
|2.90%
|Today daily open
|2354.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2319.84
|Daily SMA50
|2160.39
|Daily SMA100
|2026.26
|Daily SMA200
|2156.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2354.87
|Previous Daily Low
|2354.87
|Previous Weekly High
|2706.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2313.91
|Previous Monthly High
|2415.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|1814.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2354.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2354.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2354.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1150 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies
EUR/USD is licking its wounds around 1.1150 after hitting fresh 2022 lows near 1.1100 earlier on. Belarus is preparing to join Russia, bringing in a fresh wave of risk-aversion, which underpins the US dollar's haven demand.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3350 as Ukraine crisis weighs
GBP/USD is under pressure at the start of the week, consolidating around 1.3350. The pair is off the lows that were printed following an opening gap of over 100 pips to 1.3307. Risk-off is the theme with US futures and global stocks in a sea of red as the Ukraine tensions mount.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3350 as Ukraine crisis weighs
GBP/USD is under pressure at the start of the week, consolidating around 1.3350. The pair is off the lows that were printed following an opening gap of over 100 pips to 1.3307. Risk-off is the theme with US futures and global stocks in a sea of red as the Ukraine tensions mount.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity, allowing investors to position themselves for a quick gain.
Russian talk of nuclear weapons, West's SWIFT sanctions to trigger panic, then create opportunities Premium
The "blitzkrieg" has failed – Russia's massive military has yet to defeat Ukraine after four days of war, and without a quick outcome, ongoing hostilities have resulted in a major escalation on other fronts. As the weekend ends, markets return and are set to act.