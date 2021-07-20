Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD retests $2,600 as oversold conditions rescue bulls

XPD/USD attempts a bounce amid stabilizing risk sentiment.

Oversold conditions on the 4H chart pause the sell-off in Palladium price.

Impending bear cross could threaten the upside attempts.

Palladium (XPD/USD) is seeing some fresh signs of life this Tuesday, snapping its five-day losing streak, as the risk sentiment holds steadier on the session.

The industrial metal got sold-off into the global rout after concerns over the economic recovery mounted amid spiking Delta covid cases globally.

The risk-off mood bolstered the safe-haven demand for the US dollar, which exacerbated the pain in the USD-denominated Palladium price.

Price of Palladium

From a short-term technical perspective, XPD/USD is licking its wounds, moving slightly away from monthly lows of $2,571, as it battles the $2,600 barrier.

The upturn in the price of Palladium comes on the back of oversold conditions seen in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart.

The leading indicator is languishing below 30.00, currently at 14.72, suggesting that a further pullback in price is inevitable.

On its road to recovery, Palladium price is likely to meet strong resistance at the $2,650 psychological level.

The downward-sloping 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,695 will then challenge the bullish interests.

Palladium price chart: Daily

However, the bulls could face a hard time sustaining the recovery, as a bear cross looms on the said time frame, with the 50-SMA gearing up to cut the 100-SMA from above.

If the selling pressure re-ignites, a drop back towards the monthly lows cannot be ruled out.

Further south, the bears will then target the $2,550 support area.