Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD renews weekly top around $2,650, rising channel eyed

  • Palladium prints four-day uptrend inside a nine-week-old ascending trend channel.
  • Overbought RSI tests buyers but upside momentum remains intact beyond $2,280-70.

Palladium (XPD/USD) remains on the front foot around $2,647, up 0.25% intraday during the four-day winning streak ahead of Thursday’s European session.

The precious metal not only renews weekly top but also stays near to the highest levels marked since late July, pinned the previous week.

The upside momentum justifies bullish MACD signals inside an upward sloping trend channel from late December 2021. However, the overbought RSI line hints at a pullback.

That said, June 2021 low near $2,460 may lure the short-term sellers but the support line of the stated channel, around $2,400, will challenge the quote’s further downside,

Even if the quote drops below $2,400, a convergence of the previous resistance line from early 2021 and an 11-week-old rising support line, near $2,280-70 will be a tough nut to crack for the palladium bulls afterward.

Meanwhile, the XPD/USD’s further upside will aim for the stated channel’s resistance line, near $2,800 at the latest, before challenging the July 2021 peak of 2,882.

Palladium: Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2647.19
Today Daily Change 5.83
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 2641.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2362.29
Daily SMA50 2201.24
Daily SMA100 2042.84
Daily SMA200 2152.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2644.05
Previous Daily Low 2585.65
Previous Weekly High 2706.5
Previous Weekly Low 2313.91
Previous Monthly High 2706.5
Previous Monthly Low 2193.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2621.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2607.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 2603.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 2565.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 2544.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 2661.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 2682.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 2720.12

 

 

