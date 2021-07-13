Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD fades bounce off 50-DMA around $2,850

- Palladium seesaws in a choppy range after bouncing off key DMA.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond important support keeps buyers hopeful.
- Ascending trend line from late January keeps buyers hopeful.
Palladium (XPD/USD) carries early Asian weakness around $2,851, down 0.22% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the commodity prices lack follow-through after bouncing off 50-DMA the previous day.
Even so, bullish MACD and sustained trading beyond crucial moving average favor XPD/USD bulls until the quote stay beyond $2,794 DMA support.
Following that, May’s low around $2,725 and late March tops near $2,685 could test the bears before directing them to an ascending support line from late January, surrounding $2550.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond June’s high around $2,875 will aim for the $2,900 round figure and May 18 swing high close to $2,945.
However, sustained trading beyond $2,945 will help palladium bulls to aim for the $3,000 threshold before aiming for May’s top, also the record high, around $3,820.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2851.63
|Today Daily Change
|-6.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|2857.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2713.71
|Daily SMA50
|2796.78
|Daily SMA100
|2704.79
|Daily SMA200
|2529.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2867.88
|Previous Daily Low
|2793.76
|Previous Weekly High
|2882.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|2769.1
|Previous Monthly High
|2872.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|2461.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2839.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2822.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2811.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2765.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2737.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2885.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2960.11
