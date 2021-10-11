Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls return around $2,100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium refreshes monthly top on crossing a two-month-old resistance, not support.
  • Bullish MACD signals favor buyers, 50-DMA guards immediate upside.

Palladium (XPD/USD) challenges a two-month-old downtrend while taking the bids around $2,095, up 1.48% intraday ahead of Monday’s European session.

The precious metal jumped above 21-DMA the previous day before crossing a downward sloping trend line from mid-August during the early Asian session.

Given the bullish MACD signals joining the trend line breakout, XPD/USD bulls are likely to retake controls, suggesting further upside towards the 50-DMA level of $2,167.

However, a daily closing beyond 50-DMA enables the commodity buyers to aim for August month’s low near $2,265.

Alternatively, pullback moves remain less important until staying beyond the resistance-turned-support line near $2,060.

Following that, the $2,000 threshold and 21-DMA level close to $1,948 may tease palladium sellers before directing them to the yearly low near $1,848.

Overall, XPD/USD buyers have a brighter scope of return but 50-DMA questions nearby recovery moves.

Palladium: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2095.32
Today Daily Change 30.41
Today Daily Change % 1.47%
Today daily open 2064.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1939.97
Daily SMA50 2177.64
Daily SMA100 2431.06
Daily SMA200 2526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2064.91
Previous Daily Low 2064.91
Previous Weekly High 2067.87
Previous Weekly Low 1849.2
Previous Monthly High 2446.72
Previous Monthly Low 1848.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2064.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 2064.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 2064.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

