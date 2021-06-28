Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls attack 100-DMA around $2,650

- Palladium stays mildly bid near eight-day top, rejects Friday’s pullback.
- RSI recovery, receding bearish bias of MACD backs bounce off five-month-old support.
- Descending trend line from early May tests buyers.
Palladium (XPD/USD) refreshes intraday top with $2,652, up 0.41% on a day, as European traders brace for the bell.
The precious metal stepped back from the highest since June 17 the previous day as 100-DMA probed the bulls. However, recently improving conditions of RSI and MACD portrays the gradually gaining bullish momentum to back the commodity’s another battle with the key moving average around $2,662.
A daily closing beyond $2,662 becomes necessary for the XPD/USD bulls to aim for May’s low near $2,726. Though, any further upside will be questioned by a downward sloping trend line from early May, near $2,765.
Alternatively, pullback moves may test the $2,600 threshold before highlighting an ascending support line from late January, around $2,505.
It’s worth noting that lows marked during late March highlight $2,520 as an extra barrier before hitting the key support line whereas February’s top around $2,495 becomes an additional filter to the south of $2,505.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2651.01
|Today Daily Change
|9.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|2641.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2729.63
|Daily SMA50
|2819.76
|Daily SMA100
|2658.9
|Daily SMA200
|2501.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2662.78
|Previous Daily Low
|2614.2
|Previous Weekly High
|2662.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|2474.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3018.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|2726.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2632.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2644.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2616.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2590.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2567.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2664.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2713.21
