Palladium Price Analysis: 5-DMA, previous support from July challenge XPD/USD bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium snaps two-day rebound from 14-month low, sidelined of late.
  • Support-turned-resistance, short-term moving average challenges recovery moves amid bearish MACD.
  • Sellers may eye fresh multi-month low, August lows add to the upside filters.

Palladium (XPD/USD) fades the previous two-day bounce off the multi-month low while portraying a sideways move near $2,014, down 0.60% intraday as European traders brush their screens for Friday’s work.

In doing so, the precious metal takes a U-turn from a two-month-old previous support line, as well as 5-DMA, amid bearish MACD signals.

As a result, the commodity sellers are bracing for a fresh low since July 2020 while initially targeting the latest bottom near $1,939.

Should the quote remains bearish below $1,939, the $1,900 threshold and late June 2020 trough near $1,815 will be in focus.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of $2,030 could trigger a short-term recovery targeting the August month’s low near $2,265.

However, any further upside will need to refresh the monthly top near $2,450 to recall the XPD/USD bulls.

Palladium: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2016.5
Today Daily Change -10.05
Today Daily Change % -0.50%
Today daily open 2026.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2282.47
Daily SMA50 2457.82
Daily SMA100 2608.71
Daily SMA200 2570.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2078.03
Previous Daily Low 1991.73
Previous Weekly High 2415.48
Previous Weekly Low 2121.94
Previous Monthly High 2684.23
Previous Monthly Low 2260.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2045.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2024.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1986.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1945.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1899.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 2072.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 2118.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 2158.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates

EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength

GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level

Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session. 

Gold News

Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs

Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs

The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.

Read more

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures