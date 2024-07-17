Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) are back on the bid in PGMs, as the recovery in prices catalyzes buying programs in both Platinum and Palladium, TD Securities Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Ghali suggests.
The odds of a leg higher in Palladium rise
“Has the short-squeeze in Palladium run its course? Our advanced positioning analytics suggest CTAs are back on the bid in PGMs, as the recovery in prices catalyzes buying programs in both Platinum and Palladium, raising the odds of a renewed leg higher in Palladium prices.”
“Our simulations of 500 scenarios for future prices over the next week suggest that CTAs could cover their entire short book in Palladium in an uptape. The squeeze on systematic Palladium shorts may still have some room to run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD stays in positive territory despite retreating from the multi-month high it set near 1.0950 earlier in the day. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, despite the upbeat housing data, helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD pulls away from 2024-highs, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD continues to trade in the green above 1.3000 after pulling away from the 2024-high it touched in the European session with the immediate reaction to UK inflation data. The negative shift seen in risk mood limits the pair's upside in the second half of the day.
USD/JPY tumbles to 156.00 amid risk-aversion, technical breakdown
USD/JPY is off the lows but under heavy selling pressure on the 156.00 level in European trading on Wednesday. Souring risk sentiment and a technical breakdown has fuelled the USD/JPY meltdown, as Japanese intervention risks loom.
Gold declines below $2,470 following record-setting rally
Gold trades flat on the day below $2,470 after touching a new record high above $2,480 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The modest recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields causes XAU/USD to consolidate its gains.
Bitcoin rally catalyzes gains in Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, as traders digest Donald Trump incident
Crypto market capitalization increased nearly 4% in the last 24 hours and climbed to $2.522 trillion on Wednesday, as seen on CoinGecko. Almost all cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 10 assets by market capitalization have rallied in that period.