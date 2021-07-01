- Palantir stock hit right up to our $27.49 resistance almost to the tick.
- The shares have slid since touching the resistance, closing 1% lower on Wednesday.
- PLTR testing 9-day moving average support at $26.22.
Palantir shares have struggled for the last two sessions as they ran into headwinds and resistance at $27.49. This was the Mach high and an area of some pretty decent volume, so bulls should not get too disheartened. The strong bullish trend is still in place, but it is looking a little more questionable. Wednesday saw the stock close just over 1% lower at $26.36. PLTR stock gave up some gains on Tuesday also, retracing just under 3%.
Earlier in the rally, we outlined three reasons why the trend should continue.
1.PLTR shares continues to trade in a strong uptrend with solid fundamentals as it wins new customers.
2. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looks to break the downtrend and add impetus to the bullish trend.
3. Markets love to fill gaps and from $30-32 is a gap that PLTR left from earnings in February. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is guiding the shares higher.
From the above, the trend did continue but has now run into resistance and retraced. There trend then is now more questionable.
The MACD has not yet broken the downtrend and that is partly why the rally has run out of steam, combined with the strong resistance at $27.49.
The gap is still there and waiting to be filled, so is this a dip-buying opportunity?
The customer winds keep on coming for Palantir. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced it has renewed its partnership with Palantir in relation to disease monitoring and outbreak control. This adds to another recent win with the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) selecting Palantir. Last Thursday saw the announcement of an agreement with DataRobot designed to create unique, agile and real-time solutions to help solve the most pressing demand forecasting problems.
Palantir (PLTR) statistics
|Market Cap
|$50 billion
|Price/Earnings
|153
|Price/Sales
|43
|Price/Book
|31
|Enterprise Value
|$40 billion
|Gross Margin
|70%
|Net Margin
|
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $22.43
Palantir stock forecast
The volume profile on the right of the chart shows just how much volume thins out as PLTR shares get above $28. Above $30, the volume shrinks to almost nothing as this corresponds with the gap on the price chart. This gap was caused by earnings on February 16. Markets love to fill gaps, and this is what we have been aiming for PLTR stock to fill. But the rally has run out of steam and retraced to the 9-day moving average. This needs to hold to keep momentum in the stock but all is not lost for bulls until the combination of the point of control and the 21-day moving average break. This level is set around $24.70 at the moment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had moved into the overbought zone again showing the move was becoming stretched and that is duly what happened.
To resume the rally we would like to see the MACD break the downtrend in place since December 2020 and see $27.49 break. If both these play out, the stock should move to fill the gap mentioned between $30 and $32. As previously mentioned, buying a $30 call option could still be an interesting strategy should the price accelerate through $27.49 and aim for the gap from $30 to $32. Call options also offer built-in risk management as you can only lose the premium. If PLTR stock price accelerates through $30, then the call option becomes in the money, increasing its value. The increasing speed of the price move also increases volatility, which also increases the value of an option.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD hits 10-week low on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped 1.3785, falling to the lowest since mid-April. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.