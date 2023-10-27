Share:

Palantir stock has turned negative on the technical chart.

The 9-day SMA has crossed below its 21-day counterpart.

Lower inflation seen in the Core PCE print for September makes another Fed rate hike less likely.

An AI study called Palantir a top performer among vendors.

Palantir (PLTR) stock descended to $15 on Friday afternoon, and technical moving averages have turned over enough to signal a further downtrend is on its way. PLTR stock is down 1.8% at the time of writing.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for September arrived before the opening bell, and core PCE inflation printed exactly in line with expectations. Core PCE grew 3.7% from a year ago and 0.3% from August. This information has sent the NASDAQ Composite higher as it reduces the chance of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The NASDAQ Composite is up 0.2% on Intel (INTC) and Amazon (AMZN) earnings, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones have moved lower on poor quarterly results from Chevron (CVX).

Palantir stock news

On Thursday, Dresner Advisory Services recognized Palantir as a “top performer” in the artificial intelligence and data science category.

Dresner’s 2023 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Wisdom of Crowds Market Study interviewed practitioners in the industry to find out which companies are most respected. Palantir bested other vendors in the analytical features & functions, model operations, and usability categories.

"Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) enables organizations to bring the power of Generative AI into their most critical operations," said Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir's Chief Architect.

Dresner’s study further discovered that only 29% of organizations have adopted the use of generative AI, and for the most part they have only used it for non-production uses like corporate experiments.

Palantir is scheduled to deliver third-quarter earnings on November 2 next week. Wall Street analysts are forecasting $0.06 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $556.37 million.