Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 30,238.24 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the PKR 30,215.35 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold was broadly steady at PKR 352,697.10 per tola from PKR 352,425.90 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 30,238.24 10 Grams 302,386.00 Tola 352,697.10 Troy Ounce 940,517.90

2025 Gold Forecast Guide [PDF] Download your free copy of the 2025 Gold Forecast

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold benefits from bets for an imminent rate cut by the Fed in September

Traders trimmed their bets for a jumbo interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September following last Thursday's release of a hotter US Producer Price Index, which rose in July at the fastest monthly pace since 2022. Moreover, the preliminary data from the University of Michigan showed on Friday that the one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.9% from 4.5% and the five-year forecast increased to 3.9% from 3.4%.

The data indicates a gain of momentum in price pressures and backs the case for a hawkish Fed, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold. Traders, however, are still pricing in a nearly 85% chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in September and deliver at least two 25 basis points rate cuts by the year-end. This keeps a lid on the US Dollar and lends support to the commodity.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US 'AA+/A-1+' sovereign ratings while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits. The agency expects US net general government debt to approach 100% of GDP, given structurally rising nondiscretionary interest and aging-related expenditure. The agency further noted that the outlook indicates fiscal deficit outcomes won't meaningfully improve, but doesn't project persistent deterioration over the next several years.

On the geopolitical front, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a peace summit. This raises hopes for a breakthrough towards ending the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and might cap any meaningful appreciation for the safe-haven precious metal. Traders might also opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets.

Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting Minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Apart from this, traders will take cues from flash PMI prints on Thursday, which will be looked to for fresh insight into the global economic health. This, in turn, might infuse some volatility around the XAU/USD pair during the latter part of the week.

In the meantime, Tuesday's US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – might do little to influence the precious metal. That said, comments from influential FOMC members would drive the USD demand, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD pair.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)