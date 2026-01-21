TRENDING:
UK CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pakistan Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data

Pakistan Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 43,773.67 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 42,817.13 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold increased to PKR 510,584.80 per tola from PKR 499,410.70 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure

Gold Price in PKR

1 Gram

43,773.67

10 Grams

437,672.30

Tola

510,584.80

Troy Ounce

1,361,509.00

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising United States–Greenland concerns.

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold continues scaling new record peaks for the third consecutive day and climbs further beyond the $4,850 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to take over Greenland and said on Tuesday that there is no going back on his ambition to take control of the Arctic island. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadied on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 5%, 10% and 5%, respectively, so far this week. BTC slips below $90,000, while ETH and XRP close below their key daily supports. The momentum indicators of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggest a strengthening bearish trend, hinting at a deeper correction.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers