Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 20,665.78 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 23.51 compared with the PKR 20,642.27 it cost on Thursday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 241,041.57 per tola from PKR 240,767.36 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,665.78
|10 Grams
|206,657.77
|Tola
|241,041.57
|Troy Ounce
|642,778.00
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price struggles to gain traction, traders await cues on Fed’s rate-cut path
- Expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, along with the upbeat market mood, turn out to be key factors undermining demand for the safe haven Gold price.
- The Fed signaled on Wednesday that the next move will be to lower the policy rate, though it was in no hurry to begin cutting borrowing costs as the disinflationary process has slowed in recent months.
- The Fed's less hawkish outlook led to the broad-based US Dollar weakness and helps limit the downside for the XAU/USD, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful downfall.
- Traders might also prefer to wait for the release of the closely watched US monthly employment details, or the NFP report, which is expected to show that the economy added 243K new jobs in April.
- Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to remain steady at 3.8% during the reported month, while Average Hourly Earnings probably eased to the 4.0% YoY rate from 4.1% in March.
- The crucial jobs data might influence market expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which, in turn, will drive the USD and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding metal.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
