Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 37,177.11 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down compared with the PKR 37,270.00 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold decreased to PKR 433,629.20 per tola from PKR 434,709.90 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 37,177.11 10 Grams 371,773.30 Tola 433,629.20 Troy Ounce 1,156,280.00

The US President Donald Trump administration is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions, Reuters reported late Wednesday.

Gold experienced historic gains in 2025, with more than a 50% rise, surpassing previous volatile periods such as after the September 11 attacks, the 2008 financial crisis, or even the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US government shutdown has entered its fourth week with no resolution in sight. The Senate is expected to vote again on a funding bill, though it's likely to fail. This marks the second-longest government shutdown in US history.

Trump said late Wednesday that a long meeting is scheduled with China's Xi Jinping in South Korea, and thinks something will work out.

"The sell-off appears to be largely technical, with profit-taking following an extended period of overbought conditions since September. Despite the pullback, bullion remains up roughly 55% this year, and the longer-term primary uptrend remains firmly intact,” said Russell Shor, senior market analyst at tradu.com.

Fed funds futures imply a 97% chance of a 25 bps rate reduction, according to LSEG data.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

