Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 29,838.27 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down compared with the PKR 29,952.26 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold decreased to PKR 348,027.80 per tola from PKR 349,357.30 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 29,838.27 10 Grams 298,382.80 Tola 348,027.80 Troy Ounce 928,101.40

2025 Gold Forecast Guide [PDF] Download your free copy of the 2025 Gold Forecast

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by a combination of factors; downside potential seems limited

President Donald Trump signed an order on Tuesday to ease tariff effects on the auto industry, giving carmakers two years to increase the share of domestic parts in US-assembled vehicles. This adds to the optimism over progress on trade negotiations and signs of the potential de-escalation of US-China trade tensions.

The US Dollar attracts some buyers for the second straight day and also acts as a headwind for the Gold price. Investors, however, remain on the edge as Trump's erratic trade policies continue to fuel worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Moreover, bets that the Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon should cap any meaningful USD upside.

Dovish Fed expectations were reaffirmed by the disappointing US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index released on Tuesday. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that US job openings fell to 7.19 million by the last day of March from 7.480 million in the previous month.

Adding to this, the US Consumer Confidence Index slumped to 86.0 in April, or a nearly five-year low. Furthermore, the Present Situation Index and the Expectations Index dropped to 133.5 and 54.4, respectively, during the reported month. The data strengthens the case for more aggressive policy easing by the Fed and should support the non-yielding yellow metal.

On the geopolitical front, Russia dismissed Ukraine’s proposal to extend Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral three-day ceasefire to 30 days. Moreover, the US threatened to stop its efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine if both parties didn't deliver concrete proposals. This further contributes to limiting the downside for the XAU/USD pair.

Traders now look to Wednesday's US economic docket – featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment, the Advance Q1 GDP print, and the Personal Consumption and Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. This, along with the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday, should provide cues about the Fed's policy outlook and influence the commodity in the near term.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)