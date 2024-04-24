Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 20,731.86 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 62.47 compared with the PKR 20,794.33 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 241,812.35 per tola from PKR 242,540.96 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,731.86
|10 Grams
|207,318.60
|Tola
|241,812.35
|Troy Ounce
|644,833.42
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price continues to be undermined by receding safe-haven demand
- Easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain supportive of a generally positive risk tone and continue to act as a headwind for the safe-haven Gold price.
- Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials lifted bets that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer and further undermined the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The weaker US PMI prints released on Tuesday keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive near a one-and-half-week low, which is seen lending some support to the commodity.
- The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in April's flash estimate, suggesting that the business activity in the US private sector expanded at a slower pace.
- Meanwhile, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped into the contraction territory in April, while the gauge for the services sector declined to 50.9 from 51.7 in March.
- Traders also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key US macro data, which might influence the Fed's future policy decision and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
- Wednesday's US economic docket features Durable Goods Orders, though the focus remains on the Advance Q1 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.