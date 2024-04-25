Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 20,713.76 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 23.82 compared with the PKR 20,737.59 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 241,601.28 per tola from PKR 241,879.16 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,713.76
|10 Grams
|207,137.64
|Tola
|241,601.28
|Troy Ounce
|644,270.56
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price lacks firm intraday direction amid mixed fundamental cues
- Investors await key US economic data for clarity about the timing when the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates, leading to subdued range-bound price action around the Gold price for the second straight day on Thursday.
- The first estimate, or the Advance US GDP report is due for release later today and is expected to show that the world's largest economy grew by 2.5% annualized pace during the first quarter as compared to the 3.4% previous.
- The focus will then shift to the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – on Friday, which will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
- The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Durable Goods Orders climbed 2.6% in March as compared to the previous month's downwardly revised 0.7% increase, while new orders excluding transportation rose 0.2%.
- This comes on the back of strong US consumer inflation figures and hawkish remarks by Fed officials, reaffirming bets that the central bank will not begin its rate-cutting cycle before September and capping the non-yielding metal.
- The global risk sentiment remains supported by easing concerns about a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which is seen as another factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
- The US Dollar bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and remain on the defensive ahead of important macro releases, offering some support to the XAU/USD and limiting any meaningful downside for now.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0700, focus on key US data
EUR/USD meets fresh demand and rises toward 1.0750 in the European session on Thursday. Renewed US Dollar weakness offsets the risk-off market environment, supporting the pair ahead of the key US GDP and PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY keeps pushing higher, eyes 156.00 ahead of US GDP data
USD/JPY keeps breaking into its highest chart territory since June of 1990 early Thursday, recapturing 155.50 for the first time in 34 years as the Japanese Yen remains vulnerable, despite looming intervention risks. The focus shifts to Thursday's US GDP report and the BoJ decision on Friday.
Gold closes below key $2,318 support, US GDP holds the key
Gold price is breathing a sigh of relief early Thursday after testing offers near $2,315 once again. Broad risk-aversion seems to be helping Gold find a floor, as traders refrain from placing any fresh directional bets on the bright metal ahead of the preliminary reading of the US first-quarter GDP due later on Thursday.
Injective price weakness persists despite over 5.9 million INJ tokens burned
Injective price is trading with a bearish bias, stuck in the lower section of the market range. The bearish outlook abounds despite the network's deflationary efforts to pump the price.
Meta takes a guidance slide amidst the battle between yields and earnings
Meta's disappointing outlook cast doubt on whether the market's enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Investors now brace for significant macroeconomic challenges ahead, particularly with the release of first-quarter GDP data.