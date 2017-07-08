ORB Poll: British election failure shakes confidence in May's Brexit strategy - RTRS

An Aug 2-3 opinion poll for ORB International showed that a majority of the British voters disapprove of the UK PM May’s government’s approach of handling of Brexit negotiations.

Johnny Heald, managing director of ORB, noted: “This months Brexit tracker suggests the damage from a poor election result is continuing to cast doubt over Brexit. Confidence that the prime minister will be able to negotiate the right deal remains brittle."

Key findings via Reuters:

“When asked if whether they were confident May would get the right deal, 44 percent of people said they were not confident. Just 35 percent were confident May would get the right Brexit deal while 21 percent said they did not know.

ORB asked 2,000 voters across the United Kingdom. The margin of error is around 2.2 percent.”