OPEC+ to meet February 4-5 to assess impact of coronavirus – Reuters

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will be having a meeting on February 4-5 to discuss the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the oil market, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with talks.
During the meeting, the group is likely to consider the option of extending or deepening oil output cut.
WTI prices
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate erased 5% last week and closed the month of January nearly $10 lower at $51.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off to kick start the week, EUR to keep advancing
The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1100 figure late Friday, on persistent dollar’s weakness. Risk-off was the main theme, with Wall Street plummeting and soaring demand for safe-haven assets included Treasury bonds.
GBP/USD: Bulls aiming to retest 1.3280
The GBP/USD pair closed the week a few pips above the 1.3200 figure, its highest in almost a month. The Pound kept rallying on the back of a surprisingly hawkish BOE on Thursday, as policymakers voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold.
Coronavirus Deaths Top 250, 8th Infection in US
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.