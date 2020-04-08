OPEC+ to cut output by 4.3 million bpd - JP Morgan

OPEC+, a loose organization of 24 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is likely to agree to cut output by 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday, according to analysts at JP Morgan.

That would mark a big increase from their recent cut of 1.7 million bpd, but won't be enough to compensate for the demand destruction brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, analysts said in a note on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Key quotes