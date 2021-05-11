OPEC leaves 2021 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 5.95 million bpd

In its latest monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) left its forecast for 2021 world oil demand growth unchanged at 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd), as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"OPEC cuts Q2 2021 world oil demand forecast by 300,000 bpd; raises Q3 and Q4 forecasts."
"India will face a negative economic recovery impact in Q2 but it is expected to continue improving its momentum in the second half."
"OPEC cuts forecast for 2021 non-OPEC oil supply growth by 230,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd, citing the impact on the US output of Texas freeze."
"OPEC oil output rose by 30,000 bpd in April to 25.08 million bpd as higher Iran supply offsets cuts mainly in Libya, Venezuela."
"OPEC raises 2021 forecast for global demand for its crude by 200,000 bpd to 27.7 million bpd."
Market reaction
Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to this report and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen losing 0.82% on the day at $64.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below $1,840 level
Gold is in the hands of the bulls but a correction is on the cards. The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.