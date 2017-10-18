OPEC leaning toward extesion of oil supply cut for 9 more months - Reuters

OPEC leaning toward extesion of oil supply cut for 9 more months - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"OPEC is leaning toward extending a deal with Russia and other non-members to cut oil supply for a further nine months, four OPEC sources said," Reuters reported in a recent article.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- If demand growth is performing very well, then the decision might be postponed till early next year.
- But there is still a big chance for it to be taken in November.
- If a decision is not announced in November, OPEC and its allies could meet in early 2018.
- Usually, OPEC holds each year’s first policy-setting meeting in May or June.
