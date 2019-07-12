Oil markets have recovered sharply in recent weeks from the macro inspired weakness witnessed back in May and early June, point out analysts at Rabobank. They remain biased to the upside for oil prices.
Key Quotes:
“Recent inventory draws out of the US have strengthened our conviction in that call and the market has responded in kind. In fact, this week’s US Department of Energy report provided further strong evidence that demand remains robust which has helped quell the recent trade related fears. The report showed a sizable drop to US crude stocks of -9.5mb and a reduction in gasoline stocks of -1.455mb while distillate stocks built +3.729mb. The net result was a -7.226mb reduction to the major product categories which helped spur a more than 4% rally on Wednesday, the day the report was released.”
“On top of the bullish inventory data – a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is shutting in crude production this week and more importantly threatening refinery operations along the all-important gulf-coast energy corridor which is keeping the market on edge.”
“Looking forward we remain biased to the upside for oil prices. Our base case forecast is for ICE Brent to stabilize around $75/bbl in 3Q19 and for NYMEX WTI to stabilize in the $70/bbl area. This implies a narrowing of the WTI-Brent arb which we expect to occur on the back of a tightening US crude balance sheet. We expect RBOB gasoline to continue leading the complex higher through the balance of the summer given the strong fundamentals and impressive rollyield implied by the forward curve.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.